'Yowai 5000-nen no Sōshoku Dragon, Iwarenaki Jaryū Nintei' Novels Get Bilibili Animated Adaptation

Kadokawa 's Sneaker Bunko imprint announced on Sunday that Kaisei Enomoto 's Yowai 5000-nen no Sōshoku Dragon, Iwarenaki Jaryū Nintei (A 5000-year-old Herbivore Dragon Was Recognized as an Evil Dragon For No Reason) novel series is getting an animated adaptation. bilibili announced the adaptation at its "Made by bilibili " event last weekend. LAN Studio is producing the work.

bilibili also revealed a Chinese-dubbed trailer for the work, and a visual.

(The trailer goes from 3:11:21 to 3:12:37 in the below video.)



The novels center on a harmless vegetarian dragon. One day a young girl suddenly appears before him, and she has come as a sacrifice from her village, thinking him some great evil dragon. She believes that in exchange for her soul she will get the power to defeat the Demon Lord. The dragon tells a lie in order to be rid of her, but somehow this misunderstanding awakens magical powers within her. Thus begins the story of a dragon believed to be evil but is actually harmless, and a young girl with a big misunderstanding as they journey to defeat the Demon Lord.

Kaisei launched the novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in June 2017, and published the latest chapter in June 2020. Kadokawa began publishing the novels with illustrations by Shugao in February 2018, and published the third volume in October 2019.

Kōichi Muro published manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine from 2018 to 2019. Square Enix published the fifth and final compiled volume in March 2020.

Update: Name spelling corrected. Thanks, DokoMadeMo.