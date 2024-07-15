Live-Action Sonna Kazoku nara Sute Chaeba? Series Reveals 2 Cast Members, Theme Song Artists

Social media influencer group Four Eight 48 members Kotatsu, Amika join cast as original characters

The staff for the live-action series of Wataru Murayama 's Sonna Kazoku nara Sute Chaeba? (Why Don't You Just Leave Your Family?) manga revealed two new cast members and the theme song artists for the series on Tuesday. The new cast members are both members of the social media influencer group Four Eight 48, and both play original characters who are classmates of Hitoha. The new cast members include:

Kotatsu as Daiki



Amika as Miyu



The group Penthouse performs the series' theme song "Hanataba no Yō na Jinsei o Kimi ni" (I Give My Life to You Like a Flower Bouquet).

The cast includes idol groupmember Renka Iwamoto as the daughter Hitoha,as Reitarō,as Reitarō's wife Kazumi,as Reitarō's confidante Sayako Kurashiki, Kōki Tanaka as Sayako's son and Hitoha's classmate Hikaru Kurashiki, and Gekidanmember SWAY as Hitoha's homeroom teacher. Hinami Mori plays the original character Kotoha Ogino.

The series will premiere on the Kansai TV channel and DMM TV streming service on July 18.

Kōji Tanaka , Kōichirō Ōyama, and Sadato Takenaka are directing the series, with scripts by Tomoki Kanazawa, Jun Hagimoro, Shima Nagahana, Hiroki Terasaka , and Shūto Takahashi.

The manga centers on Reitarō Shinoya, a man whose relationship with his wife and daughter has somehow hit rock bottom. His wife Kazumi enforces a strange rule: he is not allowed to cross the tape-blocked main hallway of his house, where his wife and daughter are, and thus cannot interact with them. He is confined to a small room, content to live there and eat food from outside, before heading back to work every day. When a certain woman he meets tells him that he is being abused, he begins to try and unravel the reason for his wife's strange rule, in an effort to renew his relationship with his family.

Murayama launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Comic Trail website in February 2021. Houbunsha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on March 14, and the 10th volume will ship on July 16.

ADV Manga previously published Murayama's Desert Coral manga in 2004.

