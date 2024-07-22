Mahito Aobe's Soshite Akuma wa Seigi o Kataru Manga Ends in August

Manga launched in February 2023

Image via Amazon © Mahito Aobe, Square Enix

The August issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that's(And the Devil Deceives Justice) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on August 22.

The school suspense manga centers on an all-boys dormitory school that grooms their students to always do the right thing and be on the side of justice, and the students are assured of a successful life after graduation. Taiga, a teacher who respects the school's teachings about justice meets Ryuka, a student who was like the devil. Soon after their meeting, a murder happens inside the school. The devil tries to shake Taiga's beliefs about justice.

Aobe launched the manga in Gangan Joker in February 2023. Square Enix published the manga's second compiled book volume on January 22.

Aobe launched the Count Fujiwara's Suffering ( Fujiwara Hakushaku no Junan ) manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in 2014. The series ended in 2016. Kodansha published the series in three compiled volumes. Yen Press licensed and published the manga in English digitally.