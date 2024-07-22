Project Sekai: Colorful Stage! feat. Hatsune Miku Teases New Project

Teaser reveals more information to be revealed on July 29

A new teaser website opened on Monday to tease a new project for Sega 's Project Sekai: Colorful Stage! feat. Hatsune Miku . The teaser website reveals that there will be more information on the project on July 29 at 8:00 p.m. JST (7:00 a.m. EDT).

新プロジェクト始動。 ㅤ 2024.07.29 20:00 Coming Soon ㅤ https://pjsekai.sega.jp/noise/index.html #プロセカ新プロジェクト(@pj_sekai)July 22

The Project Sekai: Colorful Stage feat. Hatsune Miku smartphone game launched in Japan in September 2020. The game is a collaboration between Sega , Crypton Future Media , and Colorful Palette , a subsidiary of Craft Egg . Sega and Colorful Palette released the game globally as Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! on iOS and Android devices in December 2021.

Sega describes the "mobile rhythm and visual novel" game:

Hatsune Miku: COLORFUL STAGE! is a rhythm game featuring Hatsune Miku and her virtual friends, including virtual singers like Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len, Megurine Luka, KAITO and MEIKO. Players will discover a cast of 20 original characters, split into five bands, each with their own musical style and backstories. Hatsune Miku's biggest hits, including "Tell Your World" by kz, "Melt" by ryo and "ROKI" by Mikito-P as well as brand new songs produced for the game will be featured in the game. Players will tap to the rhythm and face challenges with five different difficulty modes for each track that can be played solo or with friends. By earning rewards and XP for completing challenges, players can level up and unlock additional character cards through the gacha system. As the unique features of Hatsune Miku: COLORFUL STAGE!, players can participate in virtual live performances from their favorite in-game bands and engage with the community, participate in online events and earn rewards such as exclusive stamps.

The game inspired a mini anime adaptation titled Petit Seka ( Puchi Seka ). The anime had 10 episodes, and streamed for free on YouTube .

