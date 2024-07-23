Kumichi Yoshizuki Launches New Manga on July 30

Nankai Trough Kyodai Jishin manga centers on megathrust earthquake

Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket announced on X/Twitter on Monday that Kumichi Yoshizuki will debut a new series titled Nankai Trough Kyodai Jishin (Nankai Trough Megathrust Earthquake) on the platform on July 30.

The series explores a realistic depiction of the massive megathrust earthquake Japan has been expecting from the Nankai Trough based on in-depth interviews.

Japan has been expecting a megathrust earthquake for years from the Nankai Trough as the last one occurred in 1946.

Yoshizuki and Yuhei Aoki launched the Aa Shūkatsu no Megami-sama (Ah My Job-Hunting Goddess) spinoff manga based on Kousuke Fujishima 's Oh My Goddess! ( Ah My Goddess / Aa Megami-sama ) manga in Monthly Afternoon in January 2018, and ended it in October 2021.

Yoshizuki launched the 8-jō Carnival ( Carnival from 8 Tatami Mats ) manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in November 2017.

Yoshiyuki ended his Kimi to Boku no Ashiato ~Time Travel Kasuga Kenkyūsho~ (Your and My Footprints: The Time Travel Kasuga Laboratory) time-traveling romance series in Shueisha 's Oh Super Jump seinen magazine in 2012. He then ended his Colomb Fille manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2013, and ended his Magi no Okurimono manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump Premium magazine in 2014.

Yoshizuki launched the Kimi to 100-kai Me no Koi (The 100th Love With You) manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2016, and ended it in February 2017. Shueisha published the third and final compiled book volume of the manga in the same month. The manga adapts the live-action film of the same name, which opened in Japan in February 2017.

Tokyopop published Yoshizuki's Someday's Dreamers magical slice-of-life manga in North America. The manga is adapted from a story by Norie Yamada . The series inspired two television anime, two spinoff manga, and a live-action film. Sentai Filmworks released both anime series on home video in North America.