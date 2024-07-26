Manga UP! Global Adds The Reincarnated Marriage of a Hero and Sage Manga

Manga UP! Global started releasing writer Washiro Fujiki , character designer Heiro , and artist Riku Nishi 's The Reincarnated Marriage of a Hero and Sage ( Eiyū to Kenja no Tensei Kon: Katsute no Kōtekishu to Konyaku Shite Saikyō Fūfu ni Narimashita ) manga in English digitally on Wednesday. The company also began releasing Chiyoko Origami 's Mobsters in Love manga in English on Thursday.

Image courtesy of Manga UP! Global

Manga UP! Global describes The Reincarnated Marriage of a Hero and Sage :

With their nations in conflict, the Hero Reid and the Sage Elria had long been on opposing sides of the battlefield. However, it would all come to a much too sudden end with the Sage's passing. Single-handedly breaking through the enemy ranks to see Elria one last time, Reid meets his own heroic demise... But then, he opens his eyes as a newborn a thousand years later, getting another chance at life…and love?!

The manga is available on Gangan Online in Japanese, and Square Enix published the manga's fourth volume in print on February 9. Hobby Japan releases Fujiki's original light novel series in English, and released the fifth volume on May 31.

Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing Mobsters in Love in print in English.

Source: Email correspondence