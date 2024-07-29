No Longer Allowed In Another World Anime Reveals English Dub Cast, Premiere

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©野田 宏・若松卓宏・小学館/「異世界失格」製作委員会

announed on Monday that it will begin streaming the Englishfor the television anime ofand's) manga on Tuesday. The English cast includes:

Jerry Jewell is directing the dub . Susie Nixon is producing. Jarrod Greene is handling the adaptation. Gino Palencia is the mixer, and Manuel Aragon is the engineer.

The anime premiered on July 9 on AT-X , Tokyo MX , BS11 , MBS , Hokkaido TV , and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting , and premiered on Nagoya TV on July 13. The series began streaming in Japan on ABEMA and Netflix on July 9. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

Shigeki Kawai ( Uncle From Another World ) is directing the anime at Atelier Pontdarc . Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun , My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 ) is supervising and writing the series' scripts. Tomoshige Inayoshi and Asako Inayoshi (both on Buddy Complex ) are designing the characters and serving as chief animation directors. Kenji Terao is credited for monster design. Kenichiro Suehiro is composing the music.

Kashitarō Itō performs the opening theme song "Shura Nikki, and Mayu Maeshima performs the ending theme song "Sayonara, Subarashiki Sekai yo."

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

A second life in another world with cute girls by your side and video gamey powers--sounds like a dream, right? Not so for a certain melancholy author, who would quite literally rather drop dead. Honestly, all the fantastical adventure is just getting in the way of his poetic dream of finding the perfect place to die. But no matter how much he risks his hide, everything seems to keep turning out okay. Will our terminally depressed hero find a new lease on life in this cheerfully bleak isekai comedy?

The Love After World Domination manga duo Noda and Wakamatsu launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Yawaraka Spirits website in October 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on June 28.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.