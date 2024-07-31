Anime NYC Screens World Premiere of Terminator Zero Anime, Hosts Staff

© Netflix

The staff forannounced on Wednesday that this year's event will screen the world premiere forand's anime series. The anime will screen on August 24 at 7:30 p.m. EDT at the convention's main stage. The event will also host the anime's director, product design coordinator Haruka Watanabe, and showrunner, executive producer, and writer

Terminator Zero will premiere worldwide on Netflix on August 29.

The series stars Timothy Olyphant as Terminator, André Holland as Malcolm Lee, Rosario Dawson as Kokoro, Sonoya Mizuno as Eiko, and Ann Dowd as The Prophet.

Tomlin ( Project Power , The Batman II ) is serving as the series' showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Skydance's David Ellison , Dana Goldberg , and Don Granger are the executive producers. Kudo is directing the anime at Production I.G .

The eight-episode series is part of the Terminator universe, but centers around new characters. Netflix describes the series' story:

2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet's impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children.

The company first ordered the series in 2021, and revealed a teaser in November 2023.

Anime NYC 2024 will take place on August 23-25. The event will take over the full main building of the Javits Center for the first time in 2024.