Shin chan: Shiro and the Coal Town Game Launches in West for Switch, Steam on October 24

Neos Corporation announced on Thursday that its Shin-chan : Shiro and the Coal Town game will launch in the west for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on October 24.

The game's Steam version will be available in over 70 countries, with text support available in Japanese, English, Spanish, German, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean. Audio support will be available in Japanese, Chinese, Cantonese, and Korean.

The Nintendo Switch digital (Western) version will be available in more than 40 countries, with text support available in Japanese, English, Spanish, and German. Audio support is only available in Japanese. U.S. game publisher Limited Run Games will release a physical version of the game for Nintendo Switch in the U.S. and Europe, and will be available for a limited time pre-order on the company's official online store this fall.

Neos Corporation also revealed screenshots of the game:

Neos Corporation describes the game:

In Shin-chan : Shiro and the Coal Town, Shin-chan and the Nohara family visit the town of Akita. The game depicts Shin-chan 's daily life as he and Shiro experience various things while travelling between the two worlds of reality and a mysterious town. The game can be enjoyed by people of all ages and genders, from " Crayon Shin-chan " fans to video game fans who want to experience a full-fledged story.

The game's features include fishing and hunting bugs, picking up wild vegetables, farming, inventing, creating dishes, and Go racing.

The Shin-chan : Shiro and the Coal Town ( Crayon Shin-chan : Sumi no Machi no Shiro in Japanese) game first launched in Japan on February 22 for Switch, and then in Asia on May 2. The game won the Visual Arts Excellence Award at the CEDEC Awards 2024.

