Kintetsu Yamada's Kasane to Subaru Manga Ends

Final chapter published on July 16

Image via Amazon Japan © Kintetsu Yamada, Kodansha

Kodansha 's Comic Days published the final chapter of Kintetsu Yamada 's Kasane to Subaru manga on July 16.

The romantic comedy centers on Kasane Shibata, a graphic designer at a toy development company. One day through an accident at work, she inadvertently grabs the butt of her coworker Subaru Enoki. When she does that, she realizes his butt feels like her favorite plush character toy. However, Kasane feels really guilty about what she did, and even though Subaru said he was fine, he had a really scary expression on his face. Kasane feels like she must properly apologize somehow, but she also has a certain secret.

Yamada launched the series on MTI's music.jp website in December 2021. Kodansha shipped the fourth compiled book volume on May 8.

Yamada launched Sweat and Soap ( Ase to Sekken ) in Kodansha 's Morning and D Morning magazines in 2018, and ended the series in January 2021. The manga's 11th and final compiled volume released in May 2021. The manga also received a new chapter in Yamada's short story collection book in January 2022.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English.

Yamada launched the Telework Yotabanashi manga in November 2022, and ended the series in April 2023. The manga has one volume. Kodansha USA Publishing will release the manga in English under the title Home Office Romance this fall.

