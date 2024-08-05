Pandora Seven Manga Ends on August 16

Series debuted in September 2021

Image via Amazon Japan © Yuta Kayashima, Square Enix

This year's 16th issue of Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine revealed on Friday that Yuta Kayashima 's Pandora Seven manga will end in the 17th issue on August 16.

Yen Press publishes the series in English and describes the story:

“I wish I could meet other humans.” That is the secret wish of Ria Frontier, who grew up as the sole human amid a veritable melting pot of other fantastical races on a small island. As she prepares to celebrate the turn of the thousand-year cycle, that wish is granted—in the form of a war party of humans that arrives on a flying ship to ransack her home and hurt her friends and adoptive family in search of “Pandora's Box.” Pushed too far by the cruelty of her race, Ria somehow manages to unseal the terrible power of what the humans have been looking for, unleashing a tragedy that will change her life forever...

Kayashima launched the series in Square Enix 's Young Gangan in September 2021. Square Enix shipped the fifth compiled book volume on February 24. Yen Press shipped the third volume on June 25, and it will ship the fourth volume on December 10.



Source: Young Gangan issue 16





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.