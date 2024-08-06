Azuki Streams Mini-Short 3DCG Anime by Yasuda Gensho Studio

Anime-styled brand and NFT project Azuki began streaming on Tuesday a mini-short 3DCG anime directed by Genshō Yasuda 's at his Yasuda Gensho Studio by Xenotoon titled "Catch of the Day." The short centers on Mizuki (Elemental #9195), a carefree member of the Water Domain.

Image via Azuki's X/Twitter account © Azuki

There are five episodes planned. Azuki is also working on a second short anime.

Ken Kasahara is in charge of character designs and 3D models. Mio Ogyū and Ishida Shusaku are credited for storyboards. Takahiro Kawaguchi , Daisuke Nakagawa , Shusaku, and Ogyū are the 3D animators. Kaname Uchida and Hirotaka Teshima are credited for backgrounds. Yonawo Suwano is the sound producer. Koichi Kawase is producing.

Image courtesy of Azuki

and Japanese advertising firm are launching a new three-part anime anthology series titled (pictured right), which debuted on April 30 with its first part "The Waiting Man." The anime is streaming in Japanese with English subtitles on's website and channel. The next two installments will premiere in the coming months.) is the creative producer.

Chiru Labs ' Azuki is a Los Angeles-based Web3 anime-styled brand that aims to "tell stories at the intersection of art, technology, and culture."

