Shimazaki in the Land of Peace Manga Author Launches New Manga on September 3

The September issue of Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Young Champion magazine revealed on Tuesday that author Gouten Hamada and artist Natsudō Munakata will launch a new manga titled Umigami ~Zettō no Genocide~ (Umigami ~Genocide in the Isolated Island~) in the magazine's next issue on September 3. The manga will have a color opening page, and the first chapter will have 45 pages. The magazine teases that the story centers on a catastrophe that befalls post-war Japan.

Hamada and Takeshi Sesimo launched their Shimazaki in the Land of Peace ( Heiwa no Kuni no Shimazaki e ) manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in August 2022. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on July 23. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and will begin releasing it in English in September.

The manga was ranked fifth in the list for male readers in the 2024 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook last year, and was nominated for the 17th Manga Taisho awards earlier this year.