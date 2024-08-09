My Hero Academia: You're Next Film Opens at #1, Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture 4th Part Opens at #10

Image via My Hero Academia: You're Next film's Twitter account © 堀越耕平／集英社 僕のヒーローアカデミア 製作委員会

My Hero Academia THE MOVIE : You're Next

), the fourth anime film in the opened at #1 at the Japanese Box office last Friday. The film sold 608,500 tickets, and earned approximately 895 million yen (about US$6.28 million) in its first three days.

The film is simultaneously screening in IMAX, MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema. TOHO International will bring the film to U.S. theaters on October 11. The film will be available with English subtitles and dub releases.

The original villain characters for the film are members of a mysterious, big criminal organization called the "Gorrini Family."

Tensai Okamura ( Darker than Black ) directed the film at BONES . Returning staff members from the television series and previous films include scriptwriter Yōsuke Kuroda , character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi , and composer Yuki Hayashi . Vaundy performs the theme song " Homunculus " as well as the film's ending theme song "Gift."

Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi served as the general supervisor and original character designer. The film has an original story that takes place around the same time as where the TV anime is currently, with the collapse of safe society. In the film, a mysterious giant fortress and a man who resembles the former "Symbol of Peace" suddenly appear in a society that has collapsed due to war.



Kingdom: Taishogun no Kikan

Kingdom

(Return of the General), the fourth live-action dropped from #2 to #4 at the Japanese box office in its fourth weekend. The film has earned a cumulative total of 5.4 billion yen (about US$36.61), selling 3.65 million tickets in total.

The film opened on July 12. It sold 1,065,000 tickets and earned 1.629 billion yen (about US$10.28 million) in its first three days. The film sold 1.46 million tickets in its first four days, including Monday (which was the Marine Day holiday in Japan), and earned 2.2 billion yen (about US$13.89 million) in that time.

Shinsuke Satō is again directing the new film.

The film covers the manga's Shi Ka (Zi Xia) arc and the Battle of Bayou — the first time Shin (Xin) and Ō Ki (Wang Qi) stood on the battlefield together, to fend off the invasion by the mighty Chō (Zhao) from the north. Anne ( Anne Watanabe ) returns to the cast as the pivotal character Shi Ka (Zi Xia). Other cast members include Kataoka Ainosuke VI as Fuu Ki (Feng Ji), Kōji Yamamoto as Chō Sō (Zhao Zhuang), Yuki Yamada as Man Goku ( Wan Ji ), Eri Murakawa as You Li (Yū Ri), Hinako Sakurai as Dong Mei (Tō Bi), and Yūki Araki as Kyō.

Kento Yamazaki , Ryō Yoshizawa , Takao Osawa , and Kanna Hashimoto all reprised their respective characters Shin (Xin), Ei Sei (Yin Zheng), Ō Ki (Wang Qi), and Ka Ryō Ten (He Liao Diao), respectively, from the two previous films. Nana Seino , Hiroshi Tamaki , and Kōichi Satō from the second film also reprised their respective characters Kyо̄ Kai, Sho Hei Kun (Lord Changping), and Ryo Fui (Lu Buwei).

Shinsuke Satō (live-action Gantz , Death Note Light up the NEW world , Bleach ) returned as director. Hara and Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , live-action Black Butler , GANTZ:O ) returned to write the script.

Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards

The live-action film of's) manga debuted at #6.

Junichi Ishikawa ( Princess Jellyfish , Fragile , Innai Keisatsu live-action series) directed the movie, and Hiroyuki Yatsu wrote the script. Idol group SNOW MAN performs the film's theme song "BREAKOUT." Snow Man member Raul plays the protagonist Arakuni Ibuki.

Nigatsu debuted the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in September 2022. Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on July 17.



SUNRISE／PROJECT G-ROZE Character Design ©2006-2024 CLAMP・ST

Gode Geass: Z of the Recapture

Dakkan no Zetto

The fourth and final part of(originally titled, or anime project debuted at #10.

The anime's first part premiered in Japan on May 10, the second part premiered on June 7, and the third part on July 5.

The film's third part earned has earned a cumulative total of 148,940,980 yen (about US$940,400) as of Sunday.

Yoshimitsu Ohashi (Amnesia, Galaxy Angel , Sacred Seven ) directed the new anime, and Noboru Kimura ( Princess Principal: Crown Handler , Problem children are coming from another world, aren't they? ) wrote the scripts. Takahiro Kimura once again designed the characters along with Shuichi Shimamura based on the original character designs by CLAMP . Junichi Akutsu ( Code Geass ) returned to design the Knightmare Frames. Kenji Kawai ( Ghost in the Shell ) composed the music. Sunrise, Ichiro Okouchi , and Goro Taniguchi are still credited with the original story.

Satoshi Shigeta ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed ) handled the mechanical design . Takahiro Kimura , Shuichi Shimamura , Seiichi Nakatani , Satoshi Shigeta , and Takashi Hashimoto are the main animators. Kazuhiro Obata ( Long Riders! ) was the art director. Ami Kutsuna ( Garo -Vanishing Line- ) and Yuichi Kuboki ( The World God Only Knows ) were in charge of color design. Shūji Shinoda is credited for directing the 3DCG at BUEMON . Jin Aketagawa ( Golden Kamuy ) was the sound director. Hiroyuki Chiba ( InuYasha: The Final Act ) was the director of photography. Kumiko Sakamoto ( My Hero Academia ) was the editor.

MIYAVI performs the anime's opening theme song "Running In My Head." Hikari Mitsushima performs the ending theme song "Roze (Prod. Teddyloid )."



Gekijōban Mononoke: Karakasa (Paper Umbrella), the first anime film in the new Mononoke film project, dropped off the top 10 in its second week.

Boy band Strawberry Prince 's Gekijōban SutoPuri Hajimari no Monogatari: Strawberry School Festival!!!! (STPR Origin Story the Movie: Strawberry School Festival!!!!) film dropped off the top 10 in its third weekend.

The anime film of Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto 's " Look Back " one-shot manga dropped off the list in its sixth weekend.

Source: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), comScore via KOFIC