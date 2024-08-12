Anime NYC Hosts Daigo Ikeda

System manager attends August 23-25 event

The staff for theevent announced on Wednesday that it will host system managerat this year's event.

Ikeda began his career at Synergy SP in production management. He has worked on Godzilla Singular Point and BEASTARS as a system manager. Other projects Ikeda has worked on include Agatha Christie no Meitantei Poirot to Marple , Boy and The Beast , Gokujō!! Mecha Mote Iinchō , and Mirai .

Anime NYC 2024 will take place on August 23-25. The event will take over the full main building of the Javits Center for the first time in 2024.

Anime NYC launched in November 2017, and has taken place in November each year since then (the event was held online only in 2020). According to the staff, the new August date will allow them to offer fans more space to showcase more features, and more panel rooms for more screenings, workshops, and special events. Last year's Anime NYC took place in November.



Source: AnimeNYC's X/Twitter account