Hamidashi Creative Anime's Teaser Video Reveals Main Cast, Staff, October 3 Premiere

The official website for the anime adaptation of Madosoft 's Hamidashi Creative visual novel opened on Monday and revealed the anime's key visual, main cast, staff, theme song and artist, teaser promotional video, and October 3 premiere on the Tokyo MX channel.

Image via Hamidashi Creative anime's website © まどそふと/千玉学園生徒会

The anime stars:

Megumi Toda as Hiyori Izumi

Hotori Asami as Kano Tokiwa

Yukino Tsumugi as Asumi Nishiki

Miki Horiba as Sio Kamakura

Rie Okamoto as Ameri Ryūkan

The anime will premiere on October 3 on the Tokyo MX channel at 25:00 JST (effectively, October 4 at 1:00 a.m. JST). It will then premiere on October 6 on the Sun TV and Aichi TV channels, and on October 8 on KBS Kyoto .

Megu Sakuragawa will perform the anime's theme song "Hayo, New World."

Hayabusa Film is animating the series (previous announcement includes Frontier Engine in animation production). Hisayoshi Hirasawa ( Rail Romanesque ) is the general director, and is also the anime's sound director. Shige Fukase (episode director for Muv-Luv Alternative , Tomo-chan Is a Girl! ) is directing the anime and in charge of storyboard. Keiya Nakano ( AOKANA: Four Rhythm Across the Blue ) is designing the characters based on Tsumire Utsunomiya's original character designs. Nakano is also the chief animation director.

Additional staff includes:

Series Composition: Kōichi Arisu

Script: Kōichi Arisu, Junnosuke Kogi

Costume Design: Yūri Ichinose

Color Design: Koi Irie

Art Director: Nguyen Quy Anh Thu

Compositing Director of Photography: Moemi Kasahara

Production Cooperation/PV Production: Tama Kashiwamori

Madosoft

launched a crowdfunding campaign in June 2023 to develop the visual novel's anime adaptation. It met its 10 million yen (about US$67,747) goal in five minutes. The campaign ended in August 2023 with a final total of 113,984,000 yen (about US$772,207).

The project aims to develop 12 episodes, each with a length of two minutes and 30 seconds.

Sekai Project has released the game on PC via Steam in Simplified Chinese, and plans to release the game in English. Sekai Project describes the game:

It's the end of June, and the summer seems to locked in place. Tomohiro Izumi, recognized by himself and those around him as an introvert, is spending another quiet day in his little corner of his classroom… or so he thought. “Congratulations! You've been selected as our next student council president!” The student council president lottery, held on the spur of the moment by the academy. Tomohiro manages to be the one randomly selected thanks to his ridiculous luck! Now the spotlight is suddenly upon him, and as a result, rumors about him begin to circulate. With no way out, Tomohiro relies on his advisor to start gathering allies he can rely on. But none of the candidates his advisor suggests, from his classmate Kano to his underclassman Asumi, and even his little sister Hiyori, are even coming to the campus!? Amidst all of this chaos, even the former president that no one could ever get ahold of, Shio, shows up…! Is it fate, or is it a foregone conclusion? The unheard of and unprecedented battles of the “Random Lottery Student Council President” are about to begin!

Madosoft released Hamidashi Creative on PC, Android, and iOS in 2020, and released PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions in 2021.

Madosoft 's Wagamama High Spec previously inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2016 with 12 five-minute episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.