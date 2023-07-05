Madosoft's Crowdfunding Campaign for Hamidashi Creative Anime Meets Goal in 5 Minutes

Anime planned to debut in 2024 with 12 episodes lasting 150 seconds each

© Madosoft, Sekai Project

Hamidashi Creative

Visual novel creator grouplaunched a crowdfunding campaign on Campfire last Friday to develop an anime adaptation of itsvisual novel. The campaign met its 10 million yen (about US$69,100) goal in five minutes, and as of press time, has raised 40,274,505 yen (about US$279,000).

The project aims to develop 12 episodes, each with a length of two minutes and 30 seconds, with a planned release in 2024.

Sekai Project has released the game on PC via Steam in Simplified Chinese, and plans to release the game in English. Sekai Project describes the game:

It's the end of June, and the summer seems to locked in place. Tomohiro Izumi, recognized by himself and those around him as an introvert, is spending another quiet day in his little corner of his classroom… or so he thought. “Congratulations! You've been selected as our next student council president!” The student council president lottery, held on the spur of the moment by the academy. Tomohiro manages to be the one randomly selected thanks to his ridiculous luck! Now the spotlight is suddenly upon him, and as a result, rumors about him begin to circulate. With no way out, Tomohiro relies on his advisor to start gathering allies he can rely on. But none of the candidates his advisor suggests, from his classmate Kano to his underclassman Asumi, and even his little sister Hiyori, are even coming to the campus!? Amidst all of this chaos, even the former president that no one could ever get ahold of, Shio, shows up…! Is it fate, or is it a foregone conclusion? The unheard of and unprecedented battles of the “Random Lottery Student Council President” are about to begin!

Madosoft released Hamidashi Creative on PC, Android, and iOS in 2020, and released PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions in 2021.

Madosoft 's Wagamama High Spec previously inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2016 with 12 five-minute episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.