Writer NUMBER 8, Artist Ryōhei Masuko to Launch New Manga on September 4

Strand manga tells story of a group of high school students' strange daily lives

This year's combined 37th and 38th issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine announced on August 7 that writer NUMBER 8 and artist Ryōhei Masuko will launch a new manga titled Strand in the magazine's 41st issue on September 4.

Image via Shonen Sunday magazine's X/Twitter account © Shogakukan

The manga depicts the strange daily lives of a group of high school students.

NUMBER 8 is the editor of Shinichi Ishizuka 's Blue Giant manga and wrote the screenplay for its anime film adaptation. He is also the story director for the Blue Giant Supreme manga.

NUMBER 8 and Ten Ishida launched the Salaryman Z manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in August 2023. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume on January 23, and the second volume on April 23.