Writer NUMBER 8, Artist Ryōhei Masuko to Launch New Manga on September 4

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Strand manga tells story of a group of high school students' strange daily lives

This year's combined 37th and 38th issue of Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine announced on August 7 that writer NUMBER 8 and artist Ryōhei Masuko will launch a new manga titled Strand in the magazine's 41st issue on September 4.

strand
Image via Shonen Sunday magazine's X/Twitter account
© Shogakukan

The manga depicts the strange daily lives of a group of high school students.

NUMBER 8 is the editor of Shinichi Ishizuka's Blue Giant manga and wrote the screenplay for its anime film adaptation. He is also the story director for the Blue Giant Supreme manga.

NUMBER 8 and Ten Ishida launched the Salaryman Z manga in Kodansha's Morning magazine in August 2023. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume on January 23, and the second volume on April 23.

Source: Weekly Shonen Sunday combined issue 37/38

