News
Writer NUMBER 8, Artist Ryōhei Masuko to Launch New Manga on September 4
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
This year's combined 37th and 38th issue of Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine announced on August 7 that writer NUMBER 8 and artist Ryōhei Masuko will launch a new manga titled Strand in the magazine's 41st issue on September 4.
The manga depicts the strange daily lives of a group of high school students.
NUMBER 8 is the editor of Shinichi Ishizuka's Blue Giant manga and wrote the screenplay for its anime film adaptation. He is also the story director for the Blue Giant Supreme manga.
NUMBER 8 and Ten Ishida launched the Salaryman Z manga in Kodansha's Morning magazine in August 2023. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume on January 23, and the second volume on April 23.
Source: Weekly Shonen Sunday combined issue 37/38