Until You Bear My Child: The Substitute Bride and the Beast Soldier Manga's AnimeFesta Anime Unveils Cast, October 6 Debut

Anime to air under title Taisho Era Contract Marriage ~The Substitute Bride and a Soldier's Fierce Love~

Suiseisha revealed on Thursday that the anime of Yuzu Kanzaki 's Until You Bear My Child: The Substitute Bride and the Beast Soldier ~ ( Haramu Made Midareike: Migawari Hanayome to Gunpuku no Mōai historical romance manga will premiere on October 6, under the title Taisho Era Contract Marriage ~The Substitute Bride and a Soldier's Fierce Love~ . The company also revealed the key visual and main cast for the anime from AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ).

The anime's main cast members are:

Tenho Itsuka as Shintaro Kido, a recognized talented yet ruthless soldier, despite his young age. There are rumors that he seeks a wife solely to bear his children

Sora Karasuma as Asako Tono, the Viscount's daughter with a strong-willed personality. She adores her younger sister Hiroko

Mashiro Sato as Hiroko Tono, Asako's sister who is popular in high society, but is physically delicate

The anime will premiere on the AnimeFesta website in Japan on October 6 at 24:00 (effectively, October 7 at midnight), and also on the Coolmic website with English subtitles, and uncensored. The anime will also have a TV version that will debut in Japan one hour after its online premiere on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels.

Sueiseisha describes the story:

"I'll have you birth my child in place of your sister." Asako thought that there was no love in marriages... but the fingers of this cold-blooded soldier were unexpectedly sweet, passionate, and fierce... Asako was despite being the viscount's daughter shunned in high society. One day, a marriage proposal arrives suddenly for her younger sister. The prospective groom? None other than Captain Kido, a renowned soldier known for is ice-cold demeanor. Rumors swirl that he seeks a bride solely to bear his children... To protect her precious younger sister, Asako volunteers as a substitute bride. Thus begins a false marriage for the sole purpose of bearing a child...?!

Suiseisha

Coolmic

The original manga launched in 2022 on'swebsite.will publish the manga's third compiled book volume on October 18. Thewebsite offers the manga in English.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 25 manga from ComicFesta in the past seven years, with many of the manga being adult or risque in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation releases many of the anime title in English on its Coolmic website.

The latest AnimeFesta anime is Yoasobi Gurashi ( Living in a F*** Room ) the anime of Suika 's manga of the same name (formerly titled Yaribeya Gurashi ), which premiered on the Coolmic website on July 7 with English subtitles, as a premium version exclusive. The anime also has a TV version that debuted in Japan on July 7 on Tokyo MX and BS11 .



