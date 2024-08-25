News
Berserk Deluxe Ranks #2 in U.S. Monthly Bookscan July List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
15 manga including One Piece, 'Disney Manga: Stitch!' Jujutsu Kaisen, Alley, Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, Chainsaw Man, Kaiju No. 8, Dandadan, Delicious in Dungeon make list
Kentarō Miura's Berserk Deluxe manga ranked at #2 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for July.
This month's list featured 15 manga volumes, including:
- #2 — Kentarō Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 1
- #3 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece volume 106
- #4 — Yumi Tsukurino's Disney Manga: Stitch! The Manga Collection
- #5 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #6 — Alley: Junji Ito Story Collection
- #8 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece Omnibus volume 1
- #9 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 22
- #10 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #12 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 38
- #13 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 15
- #14 — Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 volume 1
- #15 — Kentarō Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 2
- #16— Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan volume 8
- #19 — Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 volume 10
- #20 — Ryōko Kui's Delicious in Dungeon volume 14
The first volume of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #17.
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March 2023, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)