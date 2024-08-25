Berserk Deluxe Ranks #2 in U.S. Monthly Bookscan July List

Director Yamashiro shared the methods behind the series "god-tier" animation, its tokusatsu visual connection, and whether he believes in ghosts (or aliens).

― Creator Yukinobu Tatsu's DAN DA DAN manga has been a fan-favorite, deftly blending a smorgasbord of supernatural elements with comedy, romance, and intense fight scenes. Director Fūga Yamashiro and studio SCIENCE SARU had the unenviable task o...