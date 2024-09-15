×
News
Jujutsu Kaisen Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan August List

posted on by Adriana Hazra
16 manga including SPY x FAMILY, Berserk, One Piece, Demon Slayer, Delicious in Dungeon, Chainsaw Man, Alley, Kaiju No. 8 make list

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for August.

This month's list featured 16 manga volumes, including:

The ninth and first volumes of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #3 and #15, respectively.

NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March 2023, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.

Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)

