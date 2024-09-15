News
Jujutsu Kaisen Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan August List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
This month's list featured 16 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 23
- #2 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 12
- #4 — Kentarō Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 1
- #5 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #6 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece volume 106
- #8 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 22
- #9 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece Omnibus volume 1
- #10 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #11 — Natsuki Hokami and Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu Academy volume 3
- #12 — Kentarō Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 2
- #13 — Ryōko Kui's Delicious in Dungeon volume 1
- #14 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 15
- #16 — Alley: Junji Ito Story Collection
- #17 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 1
- #19 — Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 volume 1
- #20 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 2
The ninth and first volumes of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #3 and #15, respectively.
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March 2023, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)