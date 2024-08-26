×
100-Nichi Go ni Shinu Wani Manga Gets Sequel

posted on by Anita Tai
100-Nichi Go ni Shinu (X) Nezumi debuted on August 21

Oricon Bookstore announced on August 22 the sequel to Yuki Kikuchi's 100-nichi go ni Shinu Wani (Wani Dies in 100 Days) manga titled 100-Nichi Go ni Shinu (X) Nezumi (Nezumi Dies (X) in 100 Days). The series launched on August 21 on Kikuchi's X (formerly Twitter) account. Kikuchi is posting a new four-panel page daily.

The original manga shows the everyday life of an alligator who hangs out with his friends and colleagues, with the premise that the main character will die at the end of the manga. Kikuchi began serializing the original manga in December 2019, publishing one new four-panel chapter every day.

The manga quickly went viral on Japanese Twitter, with each new chapter receiving thousands of likes. The manga ended in March 2020. The manga's compiled book volume shipped in April 2020.

The manga inspired an anime film adaptation that opened in July 2021.

