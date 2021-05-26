100 Nichikan Ikita Wani Anime Film Reveals New July 9 Release Date

Film was delayed from May 28 release due to COVID-19

The official website for 100 Nichikan Ikita Wani (Wani Lived for 100 Days), the anime film of Yuuki Kikuchi 's 100-nichi go ni Shinu Wani (Wani Dies in 100 Days) manga, announced on Wednesday that the film will now open in Japan on July 9.

The staff delayed the film from its previous release date of May 28 due to COIVD-19.

Many cinemas closed in Japan after the Japanese government declared the most recent state of emergency in parts of the. country on April 23. Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan (Eiren) has asked for the reopening of cinemas in Japan, saying that the government has not provided definitive evidence that theaters were serving as infection clusters. The Eiren, alongside film production companies such as TOHO , Shochiku , and Toei , have called for cinemas to reopen on June 1, after the current state of emergency's planned end.

Shinichiro Ueda ( Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna ) and Miyuki Fukuda ( Complex x Complex ) are directing and writing the anime film. Tomonori Kogawa ( Space Battleship Yamato Resurrection ) is the animation director. Seiji Kameda is composing the music. Ikimono-gakari is performing the theme song. TIA is handling the animation production, and TOHO is distributing the film.

The manga shows the everyday life of an alligator who hangs out with his friends and colleagues, with the premise that the main character will die at the end of the manga. Kikuchi began serializing the manga in December 2019, publishing one new four-panel chapter every day.