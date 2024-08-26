Akaza Samamiya's Mr. Mallow Blue Manga Ends in 6th Volume

Series launched in November 2019

Image via Amazon Japan © Akaza Samamiya, Kadokawa

The fifth volume of Akaza Samamiya 's Mr. Mallow Blue manga revealed on Friday the series will end with the sixth compiled book volume.

The series focuses on the meetings of various social outcasts, including a fragile girl, a shut-in, and a handsome man who wears a cold expression as a mask.

The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Asuka magazine in November 2019.

Samamiya launched the Ballad x Opera manga in Monthly Asuka in May 2017, and ended it in September 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's fifth and final volume in November 2019.

Samamiya serialized the Bloody Mary manga series in Monthly Asuka from November 2013 until February 2017. Kadokawa published 10 volumes for the manga, and Viz Media published all 10 volumes in English.



Source: Mr. Mallow Blue volume 5





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.