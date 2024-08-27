News
Yakuza Kiwami Game Gets Switch Version on October 24
posted on by Alex Mateo
Sega revealed during the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase livestream on Tuesday that it will release Yakuza Kiwami, a remake of the original Yakuza (Ryū ga Gotoku, or Like a Dragon) action game, for Nintendo Switch on October 24.
Sega released Yakuza Kiwami in Japan for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 in January 2016. The game then shipped in English for PS4 in August 2017, and launched for PC via Steam in February 2019.
Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Ryū ga Gotoku ~Beyond the Game~) a six-episode live-action series based on Sega's Like a Dragon (Ryū ga Gotoku) action game series, is premiering its first three episodes on Amazon Prime Video, on October 24, the same day as the Switch release of Yakuza Kiwami.
The series is partially based on the first game in the series, which was initially titled Yakuza in the West (the series transitioned to the title Like a Dragon, closer to its Japanese title, with the seventh game Yakuza: Like a Dragon in 2020). The story centers on Kiryu and three friends, initially in 1995, and then transitioning to 2005 as Kiryu gets out of a decade-long stint in prison.
The original Ryū ga Gotoku game debuted in Japan for PlayStation 2 in December 2005, and launched in the West under the name Yakuza in September 2006.
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryū ga Gotoku 8), the latest game in the series, launched on January 26 for PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam. The game sold 102,940 copies in Japan in its first three days.
Source: Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase stream