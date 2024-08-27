Yakuza Kiwami Game Gets Switch Version on October 24

Remake of original Yakuza/Like a Dragon game launches on same day as live-action series

Sega revealed during the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase livestream on Tuesday that it will release Yakuza Kiwami , a remake of the original Yakuza ( Ryū ga Gotoku , or Like a Dragon ) action game, for Nintendo Switch on October 24.

Sega released Yakuza Kiwami in Japan for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 in January 2016. The game then shipped in English for PS4 in August 2017, and launched for PC via Steam in February 2019.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza ( Ryū ga Gotoku ~Beyond the Game~ ) a six-episode live-action series based on Sega 's Like a Dragon ( Ryū ga Gotoku ) action game series, is premiering its first three episodes on Amazon Prime Video , on October 24, the same day as the Switch release of Yakuza Kiwami .

The series is partially based on the first game in the series, which was initially titled Yakuza in the West (the series transitioned to the title Like a Dragon , closer to its Japanese title, with the seventh game Yakuza: Like a Dragon in 2020). The story centers on Kiryu and three friends, initially in 1995, and then transitioning to 2005 as Kiryu gets out of a decade-long stint in prison.

The original Ryū ga Gotoku game debuted in Japan for PlayStation 2 in December 2005, and launched in the West under the name Yakuza in September 2006.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth ( Ryū ga Gotoku 8 ), the latest game in the series, launched on January 26 for PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam . The game sold 102,940 copies in Japan in its first three days.