Crunchyroll Streams SPY×FAMILY Code: White Anime Film on September 5

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the SPY×FAMILY Code: White anime film with English subtitles and an English dub on September 5 at 8:00 p.m. EDT. The film will also be dubbed in Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, and Castilian Spanish."in select territories around the world."

The streamer describes the story:

He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!

Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll screened the film in North American theaters on April 19. The film played in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub .

The film opened in Japan on December 22. The film is an all-new work with an original story. The film sold 866,000 tickets and earned 1.224 billion yen (about US$8.61 million) in its first three days, and has earned a cumulative total of 6,113,862,330 yen (about US$40.61 million) as of February 25.

Original manga creator Tatsuya Endō is credited with the original work and original character designs for the film, and he also supervised the film. WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks again animated the film. Takashi Katagiri directed the film, and Ichiro Okouchi was the scriptwriter. Kazuaki Shimada was the character designer, and Kana Ishida was the sub-character designer. Kyoji Asano was the chief animation director. Kazuhiro Furuhashi was the animation supervisor. [K]NoW_NAME wasthe music producer, and Shōji Hata was the sound director. Official HiGE DANdism performed the film's theme song "Soulsoup." The band also performed the first opening theme song for the anime's first season. Gen Hoshino performed the film's ending song "Hikari no Ato" (Trails of Light). Hoshino previously performed the ending theme song "Kigeki" (Comedy) for the anime's first television season, and the new song serves as a "sequel" to that song.

The staff for the SPY x FAMILY anime revealed in June that the anime is getting a third season.

