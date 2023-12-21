SPY×FAMILY Code: White Film's Teaser Reveals, Previews Gen Hoshino's Ending Song

Hoshino performs ending song "Hikari no Ato" for film opening today

TOHO animation began streaming a new teaser trailer on Friday for the SPY×FAMILY Code: White anime film. The teaser reveals and previews the film's ending theme song "Hikari no Ato" (Trails of Light) by Gen Hoshino . Hoshino previously performed the ending theme song "Kigeki" (Comedy) for the anime's first television season, and the new song serves as a "sequel" to that song.

2023「劇場版 SPY×FAMILY」製作委員会 ©遠藤達哉／集英社

He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!

The film opened in Japan on Friday. The film is an all-new work with an original story.will screen the film in North America in 2024, and describes the story:

Original manga creator Tatsuya Endō is credited with the original work and original character designs for the film, and he also supervised the film. WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks again animated the film. Takashi Katagiri directed the film, and Ichiro Okouchi was the scriptwriter. Kazuaki Shimada was the character designer, and Kana Ishida was the sub-character designer. Kyoji Asano was the chief animation director. Kazuhiro Furuhashi was the animation supervisor. [K]NoW_NAME wasthe music producer, and Shōji Hata was the sound director. Official HiGE DANdism performed the film's theme song "Soulsoup." The band also performed the first opening theme song for the anime's first season.

New cast members for the film include Tomoya Nakamura as Dmitri, Kento Kaku as Luka, Banjou Ginga as Snijder, and Shunsuke Takeuchi as Type F.

The anime's second season premiered on October 7.

