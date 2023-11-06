Crunchyroll Opens SPY×FAMILY Code: White Film in N. American Theaters in 2024

Film also screens in Latin America, ANZ, select European territories

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment announced on Monday that they have acquired the North American and select global theatrical rights for the SPY×FAMILY Code: White anime film, and will open the film in North America in 2024. The companies will also screen the film in Latin America, Australia/New Zealand, and select territories in Europe, including: Austria, the Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, the Nordics, Portugal, Spain, and Switzerland. Screenings will be available in both Japanese audio with English subtitles and with an English dub .

© 2023 SPY×FAMILY The Movie Project © Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha

2023「劇場版 SPY×FAMILY」製作委員会 ©遠藤達哉／集英社

He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!

The film will open in Japan on December 22. It will be an all-new work with an original story.

Original manga creator Tatsuya Endō is credited with the original work and original character designs for the film, and is also supervising the film. WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks are again animating the film. Takashi Katagiri is directing the film, and Ichiro Okouchi is the scriptwriter. Kazuaki Shimada is the character designer, and Kana Ishida is the sub-character designer. Kyoji Asano is the chief animation director and also drew the above visual. Kazuhiro Furuhashi is the animation supervisor. [K]NoW_NAME is the music producer, and Shōji Hata is the sound director.

New cast members for the film include Tomoya Nakamura as Dmitri, Kento Kaku as Luka, Banjou Ginga as Snijder, and Shunsuke Takeuchi as Type F.

The anime's second season premiered on October 7 on the TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting channels. The anime is also running on other channels. Kazuhiro Furuhashi ( Mobile Suit Gundam UC , Rurouni Kenshin , Getbackers , 2019 Dororo ) is returning to direct the second season at WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks . Takahiro Harada is also returning as the assistant director. Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ) is the new series script supervisor, replacing Furuhashi. Assistant series script supervisors include Daishiro Tanimura and Ayumu Hisao . Kazuaki Shimada ( The Promised Neverland ) is returning as the character designer, and [K]NoW_NAME ( Fairy gone , Dorohedoro , Sakura Quest ) is again the music producer. Shōji Hata is the sound director.

©遠藤達哉／集英社・SPY×FAMILY製作委員会

The first season's first half premiered in April 2022. streamed the first half as it aired, and it also streamed an English. The anime's second half premiered in Japan on October 2022, andstreamed the series as it aired.

Kazuhiro Furuhashi ( Mobile Suit Gundam UC , Rurouni Kenshin , Getbackers , 2019 Dororo ) directed the anime at Wit Studio and CloverWorks . Kazuaki Shimada ( The Promised Neverland ) designed the characters, and [K]NoW_NAME ( Fairy gone , Dorohedoro , Sakura Quest ) was the music producer.

Viz Media is publishing Tatsuya Endō 's original manga in English, and it describes the story:

Master spy Twilight is the best at what he does when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions in the name of a better world. But when he receives the ultimate impossible assignment—get married and have a kid—he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!

Shueisha is simulpublishing the manga in English on its MANGA Plus service. Viz Media added the manga to its app as part of its Shonen Jump subscription in September 2019. The company is also publishing the manga in print.

The manga inspired a stage musical adaptation in March-May 2023.



