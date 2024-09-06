'Her Kiss, My Libido Twinkles,' Now No One Lurks Beneath the Snow Manga's English Releases Surpass Crowdfunding Goals

Her Kiss, My Libido Twinkles raised 3,740,249 yen from 429 backers; Now No One Lurks Beneath the Snow raised 2,954,080 yen from 493 backers

Her Kiss, My Libido Twinkles

Miyuki Yorita'scrowdfunding campaign for an English release of hermanga concluded on Saturday having surpassed its goal of 700,000 yen (about US$4,762).

Additionally, Aneido's campaign for an English release of their Now No One Lurks Beneath the Snow manga ended on August 19 having raised 2,954,080 yen (about US$20,222) from 493 backers.

The campaign for Her Kiss, My Libido Twinkles raised 3,740,249 yen (about US$25,448) from 429 backers. The digital and physical copies of the English edition of the manga will launch in December. The campaign also surpassed several stretch goals, which will include English translations of two short manga and a book cover for the physical copies.

The manga creator describes its story:

Sana is hospitalized after injuring her leg. While there, she meets Ayane, a girl who is hospitalized just like her. After seeing Ayane countless times and growing curious about what she is like, a stroke of fate helps Sana reach out to her...

Xfolio Shuppan published the manga digitally in individual chapter form and in compiled volume form. The compiled volumes have three volumes.

Now No One Lurks Beneath the Snow: A Queer Fantasy Romance

The digital and physical copies of the English edition ofwill launch in January. ZorritoIV is translating and Red String Translations is lettering the English edition.

The manga creator describes its story:

I was taken in by a family of farmers in a snowy village but treated horribly by them. However, fate had different plans in store for me. One day, I was ordered to visit a residence deep in the mountains. I was to deliver carrots, of all things, to this residence that everyone was reluctant to visit. And there, a mysterious, beautiful, and wise individual, who called the snowy manor their home, awaited me. Her name was Kay. She was the first person who told me that she liked me, despite everyone else around me treating me as if they despised me. While Kay does have her shortcomings in her selfish attitude and penchant for lying, I find those shortcomings to be rather touching. Yet one day, after many visits, Kay suddenly told me to never visit her again. When I pried further, she revealed that she was being forced into an arranged marriage. Despite her insistence, I couldn't accept this reality. I felt that I needed to tell Kay how I felt. “I love you with every fiber of my being, Kay.” “I want us to overcome this struggle and then be together, Kay.” So, once again, I climb the snowy mountain. However, this time, I go not to deliver carrots, but rather, to confess my love for Kay.