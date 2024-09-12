Dokidoki! Precure Anime Gets Sequel Novel Set 10 Years Later

Kodansha announced on Thursday that it is publishing a sequel novel to the Dokidoki! Precure anime, set 10 years after the anime's final episode. Ryota Yamaguchi , the head writer of the original anime, penned the novel, while the show's original character designer Akira Takahashi drew the cover art.

Image via PR Times © Toei Animation, Kodansha

The novel will ship on September 17, months after the 10th anniversary of the anime's January 2014 finale..

The announcement teases new Precures and new characters for the novel, including the silhouette of a new character below.

Image via PR Times © Toei Animation

The 49-episode Dokidoki! Precure television anime ran from 2013-2014 as the 10th series in the Precure franchise after Smile Precure! , which Saban Brands localized as Glitter Force .

The trademark for " Glitter Force " moved from Saban Brands to Toei Animation in May 2017. Glitter Force Doki Doki , the localized brand name for Dokidoki! Precure , debuted on Netflix in August 2017, and the second season premiered in November 2017. Despite the trademark moving to Toei Animation , Saban Brands was still credited with production on Glitter Force Doki Doki . As of June 2018, the " Glitter Force " brand name's rights have moved to Hasbro .

Toei Animation has been releasing the various Precure series in English under their original titles, inclunding legacy series, but also simulcasted new series, beginning with Healin' Good Pretty Cure in 2020.

Sources: PR Times, Mantan Web, Anime! Anime! (Kōtarō Nakase)