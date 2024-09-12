gift of poison Manga Ends on September 19

Thriller manga about desperate painter launched on April 4

© DODOTAN, Shueisha

gift of poison

Manga creatorannounced on their X (formerly) account on Thursday that their) manga will end on September 19.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:

Gift Hisono is a gifted painter cursed with financial woes. On the brink of finishing his latest work, his trusty palette knife suddenly snaps! In a desperate attempt to afford a replacement, he steals paint from his close friend and fellow art club member, Taima. This act of theft witnessed by another club member, Kadomi, marks the beginning of his poisonous downfall...

DODOTAN launched the manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service on April 4. Shueisha published the manga's second of three planned compiled book volumes on September 4.