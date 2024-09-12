Takasugi-san's Obento Live-Action Series Reveals Main Cast, Staff, October 2 Premiere

A website opened on Tuesday and revealed the cast, staff, and October 2 premiere for the live-action series adaptation of Nozomi Yanahara 's Takasugi-san's Obento ( Takasugisanchi no Obentou ) manga. The website also streamed a teaser video.

The series will star Keiichiro Koyama as Harumi Takasugi (center in visual above) and Kokoro Hirasawa (live-action Bleach ) as Kururi (upper left corner).

Takashi Ninomiya (live-action Laid-Back Camp , Mairu no Vich ) and Ryō Sato are directing the series, and Yūko Kawabe is writing the script.

The series will premiere on October 2 on the Chukyo TV and on Nippon TV 's "Wednesday Platinum Night" programming block, at 24:29 JST (effectively, October 3 at 12:29 a.m. JST).

Image via Amazon © Nozomi Yanahara, Digital Manga Publishing

Harumi may be finished with graduate school, but he's 31, unemployed, and not exactly living the dream! But when a beloved aunt passes away and leaves him in charge of his striking young cousin Kururi, Harumi suddenly feels his dull, depressing days take on an exciting new flavor…

Takasugi-san's Obento serves up bittersweet memories and savory surprises in a perfectly-presented feast! Can a hapless post-grad help a severely shy junior chef come out of her shell? And will the unlikely duo learn to both cook and live in sweet harmony?

Global describes the manga:

Yanahara launched the manga in Monthly Comic Flapper magazine in 2009, and ended it in May 2015. The manga will get a "revival publication" in the next issue of Monthly Comic Flapper on October 4.

Kadokawa published 10 compiled book volumes for the manga. Digital Manga Publishing released two volumes in English, and Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website also added the series under the title Takasugi-san Family's Obento when it launched in 2014, but is also only offering Digital Manga's two volumes. BookWalker is also offering just the first two volumes.

Yanahara launched the Karin-po manga in Comic Flapper in June 2016, and ended the series in August 2018.

