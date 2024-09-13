Max Streams 2-Hour Hayao Miyazaki and the Heron Documentary

Image courtesy of GKIDS © 2023 Studio Ghibli

Hayao Miyazaki and the Heron

Hayao Miyazaki

's streaming platform Max (formerly) recently began streaming thedocumentary about the making ofand'sanime film. The two-hour documentary is available with Japanese audio and English and Spanish subtitles.

Max describes the documentary:

A documentary that chronicles the making of The Boy and the Heron , filmed with exclusive access to Studio Ghibli across an astonishing seven years.

The Boy and the Heron opened in Japan in July 2023, and sold 1.003 million tickets and earned about US$13.2 million in its first three days in Japan.

The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend in the U.S. box office, earning US$12,836,313 in its first three days. Variety reported that the film is the "first original anime production" to top the U.S. box office.

GKIDS released The Boy and the Heron in a 4K UHD/Blu-ray Disc combo pack, a Blu-ray Disc/DVD combo pack, and a limited-edition Steelbook (with 4K UHD and Blu-ray Disc) release on July 9. The film is also available for purchase on demand on all major digital platforms.

The film began streaming on Max in the U.S. on September 6.

The film will stream on Netflix globally outside of the U.S. and Japan on October 7. The allocation of the license is part of a new deal between Netflix , Goodfellas, and GKIDS . An additional 22 Studio Ghibli titles will continue to stream globally on Netflix as part of the deal.

