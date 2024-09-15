Nakaba Harufuji's You're My Cutie!! Manga Goes on Hiatus

Series launched in June 2020

Image via Kodansha USA © Nakaba Harufuji, Kodansha, Kodansha USA

The October issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine announced on Friday Nakaba Harufuji 's You're My Cutie!! ( Kawaii Nante Kiitenai!! ) manga will enter a hiatus beginning with the next issue.

Kodansha USA releases the series in English and describes the story:

Madoka is obsessed with shoujo manga—specifically manga that features younger, innocent guys who fall for their Senpai. So she should be thrilled when a gorgeous kohai comes to work at her father's restaurant...except he's rude and standoffish, and wants nothing to do with her. But when she protects him from some extra-pushy fans, he finds that maybe he's found someone letting his walls down for...!

Harufuji launched the series in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine in June 2020. Kodansha shipped the ninth compiled book volume on June 13. The eighth volume in English shipped on June 25.

