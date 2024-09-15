Voice Actor Peter Renaday Dies at 89

Actor best known for Master Splinter's voice in original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TV show

Townsend Coleman (left) and Peter Renaday (right) Image via Townsend Coleman's X/Twitter

Voice actor Townsend Coleman announced on X/Twitter on Wednesday that voice actor Peter Renaday has died. He was 89.

TMZ reported the actor was found dead in his home on September 8 in Burbank, California after police performed a welfare check.

The actor was best known for his role as Master Splinter in the original 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TV series. He also voiced a number of roles in anime including Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind , Pom Poko , Ultraman: The Adventure Begins , Transformers , G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero , and Howl's Moving Castle among others.

Some of his non-anime voice credits include roles in the video games Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty , Dead Rising , Fallout: New Vegas , Marvel: Ultimate Alliance , Jeanne d'Arc , and Ninja Gaiden II . Some of his TV show roles include Batman: The Brave and the Bold , Samurai Jack , and Batman: The Animated Series .

He also voiced roles at theme park attractions, including Disney World's "Country Bear Jamboree" and "The Hall of Presidents."

Renaday was born Pierre Renoudet in New Iberia, Louisiana. He was married to Florence “Flo” June Daniel until her death in 2011.

