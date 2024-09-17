News
Asuka Magazine Teases New Project by D.N.Angel Creator Yukiru Sugisaki
posted on by Alex Mateo
Magazine to reveal more details on September 24
The official X/Twitter account for Kadokawa's Monthly Asuka magazine teased on Tuesday a new project by D.N.Angel creator Yukiru Sugisaki. The magazine's November issue will reveal more details when it ships on September 24.Sugisaki launched the D.N.Angel manga (pictured right) in Monthly Asuka in 1997. The series went on hiatus in 2005 and returned in 2008, but Sugisaka did not conclude the story. The manga resumed in Monthly Asuka in May 2018. The manga ended in January 2021. Kadokawa released the manga's 20th and final compiled book volume in June 2021. Tokyopop published the manga's first 13 volumes in North America.
The manga's story centers on a 14-year-old boy named Daisuke Niwa who tries to declare his love to the girl of his dreams but fails. Instead, whenever he thinks about the girl, he transforms into the legendary phantom thief known as Dark Mousy.
Xebec studio adapted D.N.Angel into a television anime series in 2003. A.D. Vision and Discotek Media released the anime in North America.
Sources: Monthly Asuka's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.