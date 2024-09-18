News
Tohai: Ura Rate Mahjong Tohai Roku Anime Reveals 3rd Promo Video, More Cast
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The staff for the television anime of Kōji Shinasaka's Tohai: Ura Rate Mahjong Tohai Roku manga revealed the anime's third promotional video, main visual, and new cast members on Wednesday. The video previews the previously announced opening theme song "GAMBLING HALL" by Masayoshi Ōishi.
The newly announced cast are:
The anime stars:
- Kohsuke Tanabe as Kei
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Tōjima
- Fairouz Ai as Amina
- Tsuyoshi Koyama as Noriyuki Takatsu
- Chinatsu Akasaki as Yū Katsuragi
Jun Hatori is directing the anime at EAST FISH STUDIO. Mariko Kunisawa is overseeing the series scripts, Sayaka Anesaki is designing the characters, and Yūsuke Shirato and Yūki Kishida are composing the music. Idol group Taiyo to Odore Tsukiyo ni Utae will perform the ending theme song "PLASTIC SHOWCASE."
Pony Canyon describes the anime:
Money, women, organs. Kei, a high school boy, frequents the underground mahjong parlor teeming with desires, earning him the moniker 'K of Ice' in the underworld due to his cold-hearted strategy and stylish gameplay. Rumors also circulate that he keeps a girl at his home.
Shinasaka serialized the manga in Akita Shoten's Young Champion magazine from 2006 to 2011 and the series has 12 compiled book volumes. The other works in the franchise include the 16-volume Tōhai: Hitobashira-hen manga, the 10-volume Tōhai: Minagoroshi-hen manga, the four-volume Haō Densetsu Lion manga, the five-volume Haō Kessen Lion manga, and the ongoing Tōhai: Cold Girl manga. Tōhai: Cold Girl manga's eighth volume will ship on October 18.
The manga inspired a live-action film in 2013.
Source: Press release