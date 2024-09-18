Tohai: Ura Rate Mahjong Tohai Roku Anime Reveals 3rd Promo Video, More Cast

Astro Note is yet another argument for bringing back longer anime seasons, instead of twelve episodes being the norm.

― If you're an English-speaking anime or manga fan of a certain age, there's a good chance that you got into the medium through the work of Rumiko Takahashi. Most likely it was Ranma ½ or Inuyasha, but perhaps you stumbled on Urusei Yatsura or Maison Ikkoku floppies while trawling you...