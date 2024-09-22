Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Game Launches for iOS, Android on September 24

Game's mobile version to be optimized for smartphones

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed on Saturday that it will release the Naruto : Ultimate Ninja Storm game for iOS and Android on September 24 Japan time, and revealed a promotional video.

English version

Japanese version

The game's mobile version has been optimized for smartphone controls, and features addition of an auto-save feature, battle control mode selection, assist feature for battle controls, adjusted/changed controls for battles and free movement, addition of a mission retry feature, adjusted/changed minigame UI, and addition of tutorials.

The game is compatible for iOS 17 or higher, and Android OS 9 or higher. The game is priced at US$12.99, €15.99, and £12.99.

Naruto : Ultimate Ninja Storm first launched for the PlayStation 3 in 2008.

Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy , which bundles the first three games in the Ultimate Ninja Storm ( Narutimate Storm in Japan) game series, shipped on PS4 in Japan in July 2017. Bandai Namco Entertainment released the trilogy digitally outside Japan for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in August 2017. The game collection then launched for Switch in April 2018.

The Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 game arrived on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC in North America and Japan in February 2016. Bandai Namco Entertainment then released Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto , an expansion for the game, in February 2017. Bandai Namco Entertainment also released the Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy collection — which includes Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy and Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto — for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in the West in August 2017. The Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto game shipped for Nintendo Switch in April 2020.

The Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections game launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in November 2023.