Shogakukan's Ciao Deluxe Magazine Moves to Ciao Plus Website

Magazine starts digital-only release in November

Image via Ciao magazine's X/Twitter account © Shogakukan

The November issue of'smagazine revealed on Friday that it will move to the Ciao Plus website starting in November.

Along with the magazine's move, the following manga titles will continue serialization on Ciao Plus:

Ciao Deluxe magazine also published the final chapters of Yuka Nakajima 's Tenshi to Akuma to Watashi. and Kaoru Igarashi 's Friends manga on Friday.

Ciao Deluxe launched as a supplementary magazine to Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine, and was published three times a year in 1999. In 2000 and 2001, it was published four times a year, and from 2002 to 2005 it was published five times a year, until it moved to its current bimonthly (every other month) publication in 2006.

The magazine had a renewal and relaunched in 2014 and became a separate magazine from Ciao .