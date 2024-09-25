Loving Moon Dog Manga Gets Spinoff in December, Planned Sequel

Manga ended last Friday

Image courtesy of Seven Seas Entertainment

Inukai-kun no Shippo Koi Suru MOON DOG Spinoff

The 71st issue of'sdigital manga magazine published the final chapter of's) manga on last Friday. The issue also announced that the manga will have a spinoff titled(Inukai's Tail:Spinoff) that will launch in the magazine's 74th issue on December 20.

Yamada also plans to draw a manga sequel showing Ritsuka and Akira raising kids, and a story about their next generation, but did not reveal the debut date for the manga.

Loving Moon Dog 's 13th and final compiled book volume will ship on December 20.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and will release the first volume on February 18, 2025. Seven Seas Entertainment describes the manga:

One woman's life is changed forever when she meets a man who truly has that dog in him! Rikka, a dog groomer with a gift for taming wild pups, finds her life turned upside down when the Doberman she rescues one night suddenly turns into a hunky guy! This dog-man is on the prowl for a mate and chooses Rikka–and he's not holding back his horndog desire. Can Rikka resist his puppy eyes, or will she be caught in his leash of love?

Yamada launched the series in Hakusensha 's Hana Yume Ai web platform in October 2018.

Yamada ended the Sakura no Hana to Kōcha Ōji manga in May 2018. The artist launched the manga in Bessatsu Hana to Yume in 2013 as a new series of her original Kōcha Ōji manga. The original Kōcha Ōji manga ran in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine from 1997 to 2004 and had 25 volumes.

Tokyopop previously published two volumes of Yamada's Skyblue Shore ( Sorairo Kaigan ) manga.

