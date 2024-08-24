Seven Seas Licenses Pet Shop of Horrors, Ichi the Killer, 9 More Titles

ANN's coverage of Anime NYC 2024 sponsored by Yen Press and Ize Press!

Seven Seas Entertainment announced during its panel at Anime NYC that it has licensed the following titles:

I Got Married to the Girl I Hate Most in Class

Title:) mangaAuthor(s):, based on's originalmangaRelease Date: March 2025Summary: What happens when you get hitched to your arch-nemesis? One newlywed student couple must figure out how to live in harmony without getting under each other's skin in this rom-comtale that's soon to be an anime!

Pet Shop of Horrors : Collector's Edition

Title:Author(s):Release Date: February 2025Summary: The cult hit classic horror manga returns in a beautiful new Collector's Edition with an all-new translation!

Koroshiya Ichi

Title:(Omnibus) (Author(s):Release Date: July 2025Summary: The Mature-rated and ultra-violent tale of a broken killer and his yakuza nemesis that inspired the infamous fil —by the author ofand HIKARI-MAN. The entire 10-volume series will be collected across five large-trim omnibus editions, followed by a Volume 0 which will include Yamamoto's prequel content.

Betrayed by the Hero, I Formed a MILF Party with His Mom!

Yūsha ni Zenbu Ubawareta Ore wa Yūsha no Hahaoya to Party wo Kumimashita!

Title:Author(s):, based on Yassan Ishino's original web novelRelease Date: May 2025Summary: After getting kicked out of his first adventuring party, one man is ready to give them a mother of a time with his brand-new MILF party. Get ready for hot moms and revenge in this Mature-rated fantasy isekai tale!

Loving Moon Dog

Title:Author(s):Release Date: February 2025 (Steamship imprint title)Summary: One woman's life is changed forever when she meets a man who truly has that dog in him in this steamy romance manga!

I Didn’t Mean to Fall in Love -double-

Seven Seas

Boys' Love manga I Didn't Mean to Fall in Love!

Title:Author(s):Release Date: June 2025 (imprint title)Summary: Yoshino and Rou's love story continues in this Mature-rated sequel story to the hit

Bowing to Love: The Noble and the Gladiator

Ai ni Hizamazuku Toki

Seven Seas

BL

Saki Aida

Title:) novelAuthor(s):(writer),(illustrator)Release Date: May 2025 (and Airship imprint title)Summary: From popular Boys' Love authorcomes a romance novel between a beautiful aristocrat and the gladiator he falls for!

EAT

Seven Seas

BL

Nagabe

Title:Author(s):Release Date: February 2025 (imprint title)Summary: From bestselling manga creator) comes an anthropomorphic Boys' Love story about dark, unspoken desires and the delicious temptation to give in.

Seven Seas Entertainment also licensed Jiu Lu Fei Xiang's Love Between Fairy and Devil novel; Leebora, Lanyong; and Ocean's What it Means to Be You webtoon; the audiobook of Yu Ryeo-Han's Lout of Count's Family , and Fei Tian Ye Xiang's Joyful Reunion novel.

Seven Seas will also release complete collections of Sal Jiang 's Black and White: Tough Love at the Office and sono.N 's SHWD yuri manga. The collection for SHWD will ship in June 2025, and will include volumes 2-3, which have never been released in English. The collection for Sal Jiang 's Black and White: Tough Love at the Office will release in July 2025, and will include volumes 2-3, which have similarly never been released in English.

Seven Seas also released an audiobook for Ichika Isshiki and fame 's Berserk of Gluttony light novel series under its Siren audiobook imprint on August 22. Dan Bittner narrates the audiobook.