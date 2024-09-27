J-Novel Club Adds 7 New Light Novels, 3 New Manga

Lady Bumpkin and Her Lord Villain , The Tanaka Family Reincarnates , more titles added

J-Novel Club announced on Thursday that it has licensed seven new light novel and three manga titles.

The light novel titles include:

Lady Bumpkin and Her Lord Villain

Imokusa Reijō Desu ga Akuyaku Reisoku o Tasuketara Ki ni Iraremashita

Title:Author(s): Ageha Sakura (writer),(illustrator)Release Date: Launches today with Parts 1 and 2 of Volume 1 (a J-Novel Heart title)Summary: "Lady Bumpkin"—that is what most of high society called Agnes Evantail, eldest daughter of the venerable House of Evantail. Ridiculed for her outdated makeup and antiquated clothing, she has been a pariah among her peers for as long as she can remember.

After yet another failed attempt at becoming engaged, her parents make her attend the princess's engagement celebration in hopes of finding a fiancé there. Agnes begrudgingly goes to the party, where she encounters perfect Nazelbart Florescruz, the princess's fiancé, and the only person to ever show her kindness. When the princess schemes against him and he's branded a villain, it's Agnes's turn to offer him a helping hand.

The two are then bound together in the most unlikely turn of events—how will their story unfold?



The Countess Is a Coward No More! This Reincarnated Witch Just Wants a Break

Tensei Saki ga Kiyowa Sugiru Hakushaku Fujin datta

Title:Author(s): Ageha Sakura (writer),(illustrator)Release Date: Launches today with Parts 1 and 2 of Volume 1 (a J-Novel Heart title)Summary: Lam Mercure has always led a miserable life. Due to her cowardly nature, she spent her childhood ridiculed by her family, and things only got worse when she became the second wife of Char, the Earl of Mercure.

Char is a busy mage who's perpetually absent from the estate, leaving Lam to fend for herself—and his servants take every chance to torment the poor countess, fully aware she is too timid to retaliate...until something unexpected happens. While being bullied by her handmaidens, Lam hits her head and regains the memories of a past life—five hundred years ago, she was Aurora, the strongest witch in history!

Now that she remembers her true self, Lam won't live as a victim any longer. With her reawakened powers, she'll punish the servants, talk back to her husband, and reclaim her freedom—on her own terms!?



The Tanaka Family Reincarnates

Tanaka-ke, Tensei Suru

Title:Author(s): Choco (writer), kaworu (illustrator)Release Date: Launches today with Parts 1 and 2 of Volume 1Summary: Do you like cats? Do you like isekai? Do you like dying horribly in an earthquake with your whole family? Then you'd fit right in with the Tanaka family! They might not have enjoyed that last part, but they're certainly enjoying their new life in another world as the esteemed Stewart family. That's right—the whole family reincarnated together, and they're just as messy as they were in their first life.

Kazushi (65) and Yoriko Tanaka (65) are now the esteemed Leonard (35) and Melsa (35) Stewart. Their three children, Wataru (38), Minato (35), and Heita (33) are now George (15), Emma (12), and William (9) Stewart. Come follow the Tanakas—or Stewarts—as they navigate high society with tea parties, marriage propositions, fashion design, bugs, monsters, and most importantly, giant cats!



Lady Rose Just Wants to Be a Commoner

Title:Author(s):(writer),(illustrator)Release Date: Launches today with Parts 1 and 2 of Volume 1 (a J-Novel Heart title)Summary: Felicia Schwarose has been reincarnated as the main character of her favorite otome game—Lady Rose. As Prince Seth's fiancée, she's spent her whole life preparing to be his queen, but behind the scenes...she's been laying the groundwork to get the whole thing called off!

Now she's living out her dreams as “Fii Crow,” a peasant working at a local bakery. Unfortunately, the game's pesky love interests won't leave her alone. Will Felicia be able to enjoy her new life as a commoner in peace, or will the love interests' meddling ruin all of her hard work?



Isekai Walking

Title:Author(s):(writer), Yu-nit (illustrator)Release Date: Launches today with Parts 1 and 2 of Volume 1Summary: Ordinary student Sora has been summoned to another world as one of seven “chosen heroes” meant to battle the Demon King. While the other six are blessed with grandiose titles and superlative stats, Sora is stuck with no title, no level, and a single, underwhelming skill: he never gets tired from walking.

After being judged useless to the cause, Sora is thrown out into the streets and left to fend for himself. Nevertheless, he grows determined to turn his unjust treatment and seemingly “useless” skill into a positive by earning money, making friends, and seeing sights he's never seen before!



Disowned but Not Disheartened! Life Is Good with Overpowered Magic

Ie o Oidasaremashita ga, Genki ni Kurashiteimasu ~Cheat na Mahō to Zensei Chishiki de Kaiteki Benri na Second Life!~

Title:Author(s): Riko Saiki (writer), Baracan (illustrator)Release Date: Launches today with Parts 1 and 2 of Volume 1Summary: At age three, Tafelina Lowell Lera Duval was disowned by her birth parents, but was that actually a blessing in disguise? Raised in a remote region of Ozeria by the kind earl of Peylon, she was allowed to hunt in a forest full of monsters, invent magic tools based on memories of her previous life, and let her extraordinary magical talents flourish.

But that all begins to change with the approach of her thirteenth birthday. As the child of a noble, she's obligated to attend an academy meant to raise and educate the next generation of nobles. That means moving to the royal capital, a sprawling city quite unlike her beloved home.

Lera soon feels like a fish out of water, and things only get worse with kidnappings, the appearance of her half sister, and more. But Lera's not one to be disheartened easily and that isn't about to change!



A Cozy Life in the Woods with the White Witch

Shiro Majo-san to no Henkyō Gurashi ~Saikyō na Majo wa Nonbiri Kurashitai~

Title:Author(s):(writer), syow (illustrator)Release Date: Launches today with Parts 1 and 2 of Volume 1Summary: After getting fired from his adventuring clan for his lack of combat ability, Tori wanders around and runs into the city's strongest adventurer—the White Witch! Since he has nowhere else to go, she hires Tori for his exceptional skill in...handling chores?! With his talent for cooking, cleaning, running errands, and other domestic odd jobs, he's the perfect fit for taking care of the extremely lazy White Witch and the garbage dump she calls her house.

Follow Tori as he grapples with his new job as the caretaker of the beautiful White Witch and her three familiars. Perhaps once he has cleaned up the place, he can finally live a cozy life in the woods with his new employer!



J-Novel Club 's new manga licenses include:

A Pale Moon Reverie

Tsuki no Shirosa o Shirite Madoromu

Title:Author(s): Misiro Orisima, based on's original light novel seriesRelease Date: Launches today with Chapter 1 of Volume 1Summary: Irede: the world's oldest pleasure town, built as an offering to a god. Here alone, myth has endured the passing of millennia. In a townscape dyed vermilion by the light of hanging lanterns, fine wine and masterful music sate the desires of guests who travel from across the continent to experience Irede's wonders—and meet its beautiful courtesans.

Yet all is not well here, as shades—supernatural entities born of human desires—lurk in the shadows, their motives known only to themselves, and deep beneath the earth, something primal stirs.

When Xixu, a straight-laced military officer, arrives from the capital to become the town's newest shadeslayer, he encounters Sari, a young courtesan with hair the color of moonlight. Thus begins a tale of love and conflict, of desire and blood, and of gods and men.



A Royal Rebound : Forget My Ex-Fiancé, I'm Being Pampered by the Prince!

Konyakusha ga Uwaki Aite to Kakeochi Shimashita. Ōji Denka ni Dekiai Sarete Shiawase nanode, Ima Sara Modoritai to Iwarete mo Komarimasu.

Title:Author(s):, based on's original light novel seriesRelease Date: Launches today with Chapter 1 of Volume 1 (a J-Novel Heart title)Summary: The daughter of a minor noble, Amelia hails from a remote agricultural domain. From an early age, she has been engaged to Reese, who can provide the earth magic her domain needs. Though it was only meant to be a political marriage, they got along well—until recently. Since Reese began attending the Royal Academy of Magic, he's become oddly distant and stopped contacting Amelia. Now that it's time for Amelia to enroll too, she hopes to find some answers but she still can't get ahold of Reese, and it's tough to make friends among the upper-class students at the academy. Can anyone help her through this disheartening experience? A dashing prince, perhaps...?

Jeanette the Genius: Defying My Evil Stepmother by Starting a Business with My Ride-or-Die Fiancé!

Kakure Saijo wa Zenzen Megenai ~Gibo to Gimai ni Ie o Oidasareta node Konyaku Haki Shite Moraō to Omottara, Shinshi datta Konyakusha Hageshiku Dekiai Shite Kuru Yō ni Narimashita!?~

Title:Author(s): Nanari, based on's original light novel seriesRelease Date: Launches today with Chapter 1 of Volume 1 (a J-Novel Heart title)Summary: Jeanette's evil stepmother has been tormenting her for years, making her into the laughingstock of high society. And when Jeanette's father suddenly disappears, the opportunistic woman casts her out of the house!

Still, the eternal optimist Jeanette sees this as an opportunity for growth. Eager to start her life anew, she decides to call off her engagement to Count Claus Guivarch; rumor has it that the young man is being forced into this marriage to clear his family's debt, and Jeanette wants to set him free. But to her surprise, the gentleman has other plans—he refuses to break up, and even offers to help her reclaim her father's corporation. With the chances Claus gives her, Jeanette's business acumen quickly begins to shine. But what's behind Claus's unexpected affection…?



