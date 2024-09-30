K Manga Adds Let's Take a Walk in Another World Manga for Simulpub

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter account © Kei Ogawa, Arukuhito, Yūnitto, Kodansha

Isekai Walking

'sservice announced on Sunday that it has added, and's) manga as a simulpub release.

The service also began releasing a simulpub for Rikachi 's Nina the Starry Bride ( Hoshifuru Ōkoku no Nina ) manga on Monday.

The company describes Let's Take a Walk in Another World :

Sora was summoned into a fantasy world from his native Japan to be a hero…but the only special skill he has is "Walking"! Its effect? "Walk as much as you want without getting tired." It sounds convenient, but it won't help in the fight against the demon lord! Rejected for his weakness, he's dumped outside the palace by the king's guards. But as he begins to walk away, he suddenly levels up! Each step taken earns one experience point…and soon, useful skills like Examine, Alchemy, and Domestic Magic are his to command! Who knew just taking a walk could be the key to a whole new world?

Ogawa started the manga with story by Arukuhito and original character design by Yūnitto on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in November 2022. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on July 9.

Arukuhito debuted the web novel series on Kakuyomu in July 2021. Kadokawa began publishing the light novels with illustrations by Yūnitto in April 2022, and it released the eighth volume on August 9.

