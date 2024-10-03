News
Star Fruit Books Licenses Toshihiro Ono's Yadokari: The Shell Machine God, Yoiyu's When Pink Rain Falls 3
posted on by Alex Mateo
North American publisher Star Fruit Books announced last week that it has licensed Toshihiro Ono's Yadokari: The Shell Machine God and Yoiyu's When Pink Rain Falls 3: Under The Mistletoe manga. The company will release the former in 2025 and the latter around the holiday season.
Ono (Pokémon manga) debuted the single-volume Yadokari: The Shell Machine God (Kо̄kaku Kishin Yadokari-kun) manga in Shogakukan's CoroCoro Comic magazine in 1995.
Yoiyu released the first volume of the BL manga When Pink Rain Falls (Pink-iro no Ame ga Furu Koro ni ) in 2020. The third volume is themed around Christmas.
Star Fruit Books previously released When Pink Rain Falls and When Pink Rain Falls 2, the follow-up to Yoiyu's story. Azuki added both When Pink Rain Falls and the sequel.