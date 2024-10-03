Star Fruit Books Licenses Toshihiro Ono's Yadokari: The Shell Machine God, Yoiyu's When Pink Rain Falls 3

Company to release Yadokari in 2025, When Pink Rain Falls 3: Under The Mistletoe for holiday season

North American publisher Star Fruit Books announced last week that it has licensed Toshihiro Ono 's Yadokari: The Shell Machine God and Yoiyu's When Pink Rain Falls 3: Under The Mistletoe manga. The company will release the former in 2025 and the latter around the holiday season.

Ono ( Pokémon manga) debuted the single-volume Yadokari: The Shell Machine God ( Kо̄kaku Kishin Yadokari-kun ) manga in Shogakukan 's CoroCoro Comic magazine in 1995.

Yoiyu released the first volume of the BL manga When Pink Rain Falls ( Pink-iro no Ame ga Furu Koro ni ) in 2020. The third volume is themed around Christmas.

Star Fruit Books previously released When Pink Rain Falls and When Pink Rain Falls 2 , the follow-up to Yoiyu's story. Azuki added both When Pink Rain Falls and the sequel.

