Star Fruit Books Licenses Toshihiro Ono's Yadokari: The Shell Machine God, Yoiyu's When Pink Rain Falls 3

posted on by Alex Mateo
Company to release Yadokari in 2025, When Pink Rain Falls 3: Under The Mistletoe for holiday season

North American publisher Star Fruit Books announced last week that it has licensed Toshihiro Ono's Yadokari: The Shell Machine God and Yoiyu's When Pink Rain Falls 3: Under The Mistletoe manga. The company will release the former in 2025 and the latter around the holiday season.

yadokari
Image via Star Fruit Books' X/Twitter account
© Toshihiro Ono, Shogakukan

Ono (Pokémon manga) debuted the single-volume Yadokari: The Shell Machine God (Kо̄kaku Kishin Yadokari-kun) manga in Shogakukan's CoroCoro Comic magazine in 1995.

when-the-pink-rain-falls-3
Image via Star Fruit Books' X/Twitter account
© Yoiyu

Yoiyu released the first volume of the BL manga When Pink Rain Falls (Pink-iro no Ame ga Furu Koro ni ) in 2020. The third volume is themed around Christmas.

Star Fruit Books previously released When Pink Rain Falls and When Pink Rain Falls 2, the follow-up to Yoiyu's story. Azuki added both When Pink Rain Falls and the sequel.

Source: Star Fruits Books' X/Twitter account (link 2)

