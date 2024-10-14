Bungo Stray Dogs: Another Story - Yukito Ayatsuji vs. Natsuhiko Kyogoku Manga Resumes After 2 Years

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of the Bungo Stray Dogs manga announced on Monday that Oyoyo 's Bungo Stray Dogs: Another Story - Yukito Ayatsuji vs. Natsuhiko Kyogoku spinoff manga has resumed serialization with a new chapter on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up website on Monday.

Oyoyo also wrote a message and said that the manga went on hiatus for over two years because their illness has made it difficult for them to continue drawing, and apologized for the long hiatus. Oyoyo added that the kind words and support they received is the reason the manga is able to resume serialization. Oyoyo said that even though they are dealing with an illness, they will do their best to meet the readers' expectations, and asks for continued support.

Image via Amazon © Kafka Asagiri, Oyoyo, Sango Harukawa, Kadokawa

The manga went on hiatus in June 2022.

Oyoyo launched the manga adaptation of Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa 's Bungo Stray Dogs: Another Story - Yukito Ayatsuji vs. Natsuhiko Kyogoku spinoff novel in December 2017 on Young Ace Up . Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2018, and the second volume in March 2022.

Yen Press licensed the manga and published the second volume in December 2022. Yen Press describes the story:

Known for his biting wit and rapid-fire brain cells, Yukito Ayatsuji is a detective and top-ranked skill user who possesses the ability to expose any crime. When a request to investigate a puzzling murder incident hits his desk, Ayatsuji must team up with Mizuki Tsujimura, a spunky agent sent from the Special Division, to tackle the case. Can the unlikely duo get to the bottom of this mystery?!

The manga previously went on hiatus in early 2018 also due to Oyoyo 's health, and resumed serialization in October 2018.



Source: Bungo Stray Dogs manga 's X/ Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.