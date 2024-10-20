Goblin Slayer Author Kumo Kagyu's Blade & Bastard Light Novels Get Anime

Light novel series launched in 2022

DRECOM Media revealed that writer Kumo Kagyu and illustrator so-bin 's Blade & Bastard light novel series will get an anime adaptation, and revealed a teaser promotional video and visual, on Sunday.

Image via Blade & Bastard franchise's X/Twitter account ©Kumo Kagyu,so-bin 2024 ©2024 Drecom Co., Ltd. Wizardry™ is a trademark of Drecom Co., Ltd.

The light novel's manga adaptation author Makoto Fugetsu drew an illustration to celebrate the announcement:

Image via Comic Natalie ©Makoto Fugetsu

J-Novel Club publishes the novel simultaneously with the Japanese release, and describes the story:

Deep in the unexplored reaches of the dungeon, a corpse is discovered―one that shouldn't exist. After Iarumas is resurrected, his memories of life before death are gone, and he spends his days delving into the dungeon to retrieve the bodies of dead adventurers. Can they be revived as well? Or will God reduce them to piles of ash on the altar? Either way, Iarumas collects his finder's fee. And though his skills earn him some grudging respect, he's also scorned for this cold, utilitarian attitude. The living keep their distance―Iarumas consorts primarily with the dead. That is, until he meets Garbage, a feral young swordswoman who's the sole survivor of a massacred party. With Garbage by his side, Iarumas ventures deeper, scouring the dungeon for clues to his past, avoiding monsters, traps, and the inevitability of a permanent ashen demise.

Kagyu ( Goblin Slayer! ) and so-bin ( Overlord ) launched the light novel series in December 2022. Drecom published the light novel series' fourth volume on October 7.

Fugetsu launched the manga adaptation on Drecom 's website in June 2023. Drecom published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2023, and will publish the fourth volume on Friday. Yen Press licensed the manga and released the first volume in English on October 15.