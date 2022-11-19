J-Novel Club Releases Goblin Slayer Author's New Novel Blade & Bastard Simultaneously with Japan

Preview of's new novel already available before December 9 release

J-Novel Club announced during its panel at Anime NYC on Saturday that it has licensed Kumo Kagyu and so-bin 's Blade & Bastard novel series, and will publish it simultaneously with the Japanese release. J-Novel Club already has the first part of the novel available as a preview.

The new Japanese publisher DRECOM Media will publish the novel in Japan on December 9.

SB Creative published the first volume of Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer dark fantasy novel series in February 2016, and Kōsuke Kurose ( The [email protected] Neue Green for Dearly Stars ) launched an ongoing manga adaptation in Big Gangan in May 2016. Yen Press has licensed both Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer novels and Kōsuke Kurose 's manga adaptation. The novels have inspired spinoff novels and manga series. The television anime adaptation of the novels premiered in Japan in October 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the first season with subtitles as it aired. Funimation also streamed the series with an English dub . The anime will get a second season.

Kagyu is also planning a new manga series titled Moscow 2160 that will serialize in Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine.

so-bin is perhaps best known as the illustrator of Kugane Maruyama 's Overlord light novel series.

