×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Blade & Bastard, Safe & Sound in the Arms of an Elite Knight, 3 More Drecom Light Novels Get Manga Adaptation

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The 100th Time's the Charm, I Only Have Six Months to Live, Stuck in a Time Loop also get manga adaptations

b-b
Image courtesy of J-Novel Club

New Japanese publisher DRECOM Media has revealed that it is launching a slate of manga based on five of its existing light novel series on June 23. DRECOM Media will serialize the manga on its website.

The new manga adaptations are based on the following light novel series:

J-Novel Club is publishing all these novels in English.

Chapter 0 of the Blade & Bastard manga is available on the website now. Makoto Fugetsu (Granblue Fantasy, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Chapter 2: A Week at the Mansion) is drawing the manga.

J-Novel Club is publishing the Blade & Bastard novel series simultaneously with the Japanese release. The company will release the second volume digitally on Friday, the same day the ebook will launch in Japan.

Source: Drecom

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives