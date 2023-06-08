News
Blade & Bastard, Safe & Sound in the Arms of an Elite Knight, 3 More Drecom Light Novels Get Manga Adaptation
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
New Japanese publisher DRECOM Media has revealed that it is launching a slate of manga based on five of its existing light novel series on June 23. DRECOM Media will serialize the manga on its website.
The new manga adaptations are based on the following light novel series:
- Kumo Kagyu and so-bin's Blade & Bastard
- Fuyu Aoki and Minori Aritani's Safe & Sound in the Arms of an Elite Knight
- Yūji Yūji and Nami Hidaka's The 100th Time's the Charm: She Was Executed 99 Times, So How Did She Unlock “Super Love” Mode?!
- Genkotsu Kumano and Falmaro's I Only Have Six Months to Live, So I'm Gonna Break the Curse with Light Magic or Die Trying
- Sora Hinokage and Tsukasa Kiryu's Stuck in a Time Loop: When All Else Fails, Be a Villainess
J-Novel Club is publishing all these novels in English.
Chapter 0 of the Blade & Bastard manga is available on the website now. Makoto Fugetsu (Granblue Fantasy, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Chapter 2: A Week at the Mansion) is drawing the manga.
J-Novel Club is publishing the Blade & Bastard novel series simultaneously with the Japanese release. The company will release the second volume digitally on Friday, the same day the ebook will launch in Japan.
Source: Drecom