Webzen to Develop Strategy Game Based on Tyrant of the Tower Defense Game Webtoon

Image via Tappytoon's YouTube channel © Tappytoon

Korean game developer Webzen announced on December 10 plans to develop a new strategy game based on the popular webtoon series Tyrant of the Tower Defense Game.

The company signed an IP licensing agreement with Naver WEBTOON to develop and operate a game based on the series. Development will be handled by Webzen's subsidiary Webzen Crevix, with Webzen overseeing publishing for both domestic and international markets.

Tyrant of the Tower Defense Game is a webtoon adaptation of a novel created by Gyong, Ha Jung, and RyuMo. The story follows a protagonist who successfully clears an infamously difficult game alone, only to be reincarnated into the game world as one of its characters. The series depicts the character's struggle for survival through intense battles, personal growth, and evolving relationships, and has built a strong fan base across both the original novel and webtoon.

According to Webzen, the upcoming game will combine tower defense and dungeon offense gameplay, developed using Unreal Engine 5. The game will feature a hybrid genre structure and will adopt a refined 2.5D visual style with dot-based graphics inspired by the original webtoon's characters and setting. Webzen said it plans to introduce original systems and mechanics during development to differentiate the game in the global market.

Founded in 2001, Webzen is a South Korea-based game company best known for launching MU Online , one of the country's first 3D PC online games. The company also operates the global gaming portal WEBZEN.com.

Fans can read the official English version of the webtoon on Tappytoon.

