Tokyo Override Animation Reveals Cast, New Visual, November 21 Debut
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Fairouz Ai, Ryōta Takeuchi, Tomoaki Maeno, Mariya Ise, more star in Thailand-based RiFF studio's show on Netflix
Netflix revealed the cast, a new key visual, and the November 21 premiere date for the Tokyo Override animated series on Monday.
The cast includes: (Top row, left to right in image above)
- Fairouz Ai as Kai
- Ryōta Takeuchi as Hugo
- Tomoaki Maeno as Spoke
- Mariya Ise as Watari
- Shigeru Chiba as Yukio
- Yū Serizawa as Ayumi
- Hōchū Ohtsuka as Kageyama
- Miyu Irino as Yasumoto
- Yūko Kaida as Ieuji
Storyteller Yuske Fukada and Veerapatra Jinanavin (Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time CGI director) are directing the series at the Thalandi-based RiFF studio. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. are collaborating on the work. Fukuda, Sornperes Subsermsri (Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time CGI project manager), and Kwunchanok Meesilpa are producers.
Netflix describes the animated work:
In AI-optimized Tokyo 100 years in the future, an orphan teenage hacker blends in until a favor for her only friend inadvertently draws her into a benevolent gang of outcast motorcyclists, uncovering the seemingly utopian city's sinister underbelly through a murder investigation linked to a drug syndicate. The series is directed by Yuske Fukada and Veerapatra Jinanavin in collaboration with YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Sources: Netflix Anime X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie